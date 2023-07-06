SFJ Founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Dead? Social Media Buzz on Khalistani Leader's Accident Refuted

Is the founder of Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun dead or alive? Rumour mill has been abuzz with news of pro-Khalistan activist, and SFJ founder being killed in a road accident in the United States.

The news of Pannu’s death was, however, refuted by Sukhi Chahal, founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of The Khalsa Today, which is based in the US. Chahal inisted that SFJ chief was “alive".

“Regarding news about the alleged car accident in my neighbourhood in California and the death of SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, I would like to emphasise that the information is fake and false. I kindly urge everyone to refrain from spreading his misinformation," Chahal tweeted.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was officially labeled as a terrorist by the Indian government on July 1, 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Pannun gained notoriety for spearheading the Khalistan 2020 referendum across multiple Western nations.

His actions demonstrated a strong commitment to undermining India, as he actively campaigned against the country and sought to recruit Sikh children from his home state of Punjab to partake in his terrorist activities.

The SFJ is known for its advocacy of Khalistan, a distinct nation sought by the Sikh community.

According to reports, Pannu is currently named in 22 criminal cases, including three sedition charges in India.

Pannu, who resides in the United States, originates from Khankot, a village located in the Amritsar district of Punjab. He is recognized as one of the founders of SFJ, a group established in October 2007.

In a recent case, Avtar Singh Khanda, the primary handler of Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani separatist, also passed away. However, the exact reason for this death is yet to be known. Some sources alleged he died of food poisoning. His medical report suggested he was suffering from food poisoning.

Pro-Khalistan Posters in Canada Target Indian Diplomats

On Tuesday, Khalistani poster calling India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava as “killers” of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar sparked outrage in India.

On June 18, Nijjar, who headed pro-Khalistan outfits Khalistan Tiger Force and the Canadian arm of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), was shot dead in Canada’s Surrey.

The posters came a month after Khalistan supporters, marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, put up a tableau of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with blood on her clothes and a poster that read, “Revenge of attack on Shri Darbar Sahib”.

Canada on Tuesday assured India of the safety of its diplomats, a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to “extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is “not good" for relations.

A statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday termed the “promotional material” circulating ahead of the Khalistan rally “unacceptable".