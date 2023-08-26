‘Handsome Guy’: US President Biden on Donald Trump’s Mugshot

US President Joe Biden called former US president Donald Trump a “handsome guy” when asked if he saw his mugshot after being booked in Fulton County, Georgia.

“I did see it on television. Handsome guy,” Joe Biden told reporters, according to a report by the Hill.

Donald Trump surrendered to Georgia authorities on Thursday evening (local time) after he was charged on 13 counts related to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump became the first president, former or sitting, in US history to do so. “They insisted on a mug shot, and I agreed to do that. This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mug shot,” Donald Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.

Biden also commented on the Republican presidential debates and said that he was not inclined or interested in watching those. Trump did not attend the debate, rather he chose to appear in an interview on broadcast journalist Tucker Carlson’s show on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biden also said that the Republican candidates did not talk about issues. “I don’t remember them speaking about any of the issues. There was a lot of talk,” Biden was quoted as saying by the Hill.

Biden said the candidates did not talk about economic growth and how to deal with maintaining the ‘job pace that we have now’ and ‘education’.

Biden was on vacation in Nevada’s Lake Tahoe and spoke to reporters while he was leaving with his family. His daughter Ashley Biden was also present.

“It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump said after taking the mugshot.

Elon Musk, SpaceX, Tesla and X CEO, said the mugshot is “Next-level”, reposting Donald Trump’s post on X. It was also the first time in two years that Trump posted on X, a social media platform he was banned from for two years - then known as Twitter.

He posted his mugshot photo with the words “Election Interference” and “Never Surrender!”

House of Representative members and Republican Tommy Tubervile from Alabama said the look in the mugshot resembled the look Trump has when “he’s missed a putt” or losing a round while playing golf.

“I’ve seen President Trump with that look a couple times playing golf with him when he’s missed a putt or I’m beating him in a round of golf,” Tuberville was quoted as saying by NBC.