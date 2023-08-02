Has Pak PM Shehbaz Found Another Tool to Delay Elections? Census Debate Threatens PDM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the next Pakistan elections would be held on the basis of the latest census. The statement by the Prime Minister comes amid information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirming that the assemblies will be dissolved before their term ends.

However, members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are unhappy over the idea of holding elections as per the new census while another ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) (MQM-P) wants polls as per the fresh census.

“We have to hold the elections on the basis of the new census… When a census has been conducted, the polls should be held on its basis unless there is an obstacle that cannot be overcome. But I don’t see any such hurdle,” Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by Aaj TV.

The Prime Minister dodged questions on the timing of the elections and if the elections will be delayed because of the census.

“Holding elections on time is the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) job,” he said.

The ECP said it will not be able to hold general polls on the basis of the recent census. The ECP will have to carry out a fresh delimitation of constituencies based on the new data on population count.

One possible reason for the delay, according to the Dawn is that the seats in the Pakistan National Assembly are allocated to each province and federal territory based on the population as per the previous census.

This means that a constitutional amendment would be required if the number of seats was altered after the release of the census results but this is “technically impossible” as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers’ resignation has been accepted.

The government, through its ministers, have also said that polls will be delayed by at least 3 months if held under fresh census. The PPP is worried after hearing what Shehbaz had to say and said the party will take up the issue with him.

PPP leader and minister Faisal Karim Kundi told the Dawn that PPP will not accept elections under the new census. He said that the Prime Minister has not addressed their reservations. “Elections will be delayed if the issue of holding polls under new census is raised at this stage,” Faisal was quoted as saying by the Dawn.