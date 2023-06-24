Has Putin Fled Moscow Amid Wagner Troops' Rapid Onsalught? Here's What Kremlin Says

Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane was reported to have departed from Moscow on Saturday as rebellion mercenaries led by Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin advanced towards the capital city after claiming control over the Russia’s Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh regions.

The president’s special aircraft Il-96-300PU allegedly departed at 2:16 PM Moscow time (12:16 PM BST) from Moscow Vnukovo Airport and proceeded in a north-west direction, according to a BBC report.

As per FlightRadar tracking data, the plane reached the Tver region, approximately 180 km from Moscow, where Putin possesses a residence, before vanishing from the system.

While the presence of Putin on the aircraft was unverified, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, informed the TASS news agency that the president is currently “working in the Kremlin.”

Videos circulated on social media showed the Wagner mercenary convoy traveling along the M4 motorway, leading to the Russian military to ramp up security measures including digging of trenches on the outskirts of Moscow and destruction of roads in Lipetsk.

In response to the situation, Lipetsk’s governor, Igor Artamonov, urged residents to remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel. He assured the public “the situation was under control", as stated on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, appealed to the city’s residents to refrain from using their vehicles due to the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in Moscow and the surrounding region. In light of this, Monday was declared a non-working day for most individuals, with exceptions made for public servants and employees of specific industrial enterprises.