Have Left Behind Old Buyer-Seller Relationship: PM Modi on India-US Ties

India and the United States have left behind the old buyer-and-seller relationship between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the White House.

“The close defense cooperation between India and the United States is a result of mutual trust and common strategic goals. Leaving behind the old buyer and seller relationship, we have moved forward to the transfer of technology, co-development and coproduction," Modi said during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

These remarks made after the delegation-level talks between the two countries.

Delivering the joint presser, the Prime Minister said that the two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity.

“I’m sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world,” he added.

Modi said that India and America are walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism.

Earlier today, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Biden at the Oval Office to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests.

The discussions aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.