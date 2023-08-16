CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Surpasses 100
Hawaii Wildfire Death Toll Surpasses 100

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 08:30 IST

Kahului, United States

A wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities is left on Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a stubborn blaze. (AP File Photo)

Hawaii wildfire toll surpasses 100 as governor warns of higher count. Deadliest US blaze in a century. Updates on tragic disaster and recovery efforts

The number of people known to have died in the horrific wildfire that levelled a Hawaiian town topped 100 Tuesday, the state’s governor said. “101 lives have now been lost," Josh Green said, raising by two a toll that has crept up slowly over the last few days.

Over a quarter of the disaster zone has been searched, Green said, with dogs trained to look for bodies combing the ashes of what was once Lahaina, a picturesque tourist spot on Maui.

Green has repeatedly warned that the final count from the tragedy will be significantly higher, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level.

The toll has already made last week’s wildfire the deadliest in the United States for over a century.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
