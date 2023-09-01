Hawaii Wildfires: Oprah, The Rock Pledge Direct Payments to Victims in Maui

US talk show host Oprah Winfrey and Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have launched a recovery fund for the people who lost housing in the Hawaii wildfires. Two of the biggest celebrities in the United States announced the move in a video shared on Instagram on Thursday. They started the campaign by donating USD 10 million and are inviting the American public to help in the effort.

“We’re honored to announce the People’s Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires," Oprah said in her post. “As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we’re here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents."

In the video, she said that the People’s Fund of Maui will put money directly in the hands of the people who need it right now, explaining that adults who lost their primary homes in the Lahaina and Kula fires are eligible to receive $1200 a month. This includes both homeowners and renters.

“We are honored to start this campaign with $10 million dollars and ask for your help in donating to those who have lost their homes. We thank you in advance for your contribution," she added.

At least 115 people were killed in the fires that ripped through the historic town of Lahaina in the Maui County of Hawaii on August 8. It was the deadliest fire in the United States in over a century.

On Wednesday, weather forecasters warned that gusty winds and low humidity increased the risk that fires could spread rapidly in the western parts of each Hawaiian island, though they were not as powerful as the winds that helped fuel the deadly blaze three weeks ago.

In the announcement, Johnson and Winfrey said they consulted with “community elders, leaders and residents. They hope the fund will continue to make transfers to qualifying residents for at least six months, adding that it would be up to the American public to determine how long the fund extends, based on their donations.

According to the fund’s website, applicants must show a US government ID and a utility bill in their name to qualify for the People’s Fund of Maui.