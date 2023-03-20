‘He Cares a Lot When it Happens in India’: Canada's Jagmeet Singh Slammed for Backing Amritpal Singh

Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh was called out on Twitter on Sunday for attempting to meddle in Indian affairs after he “raised concerns" over the crackdown in Punjab against ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

On Sunday, Punjab police conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal, arresting three more 30 supporters and shifting four men in custody to a jail in Assam, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Speaking on the issue of “civil liberties" in Punjab, the Canadian politician tweeted, “These draconian measures are unsettling for many given their historical use to execute extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances during the 1984 Sikh Genocide."

Calling out Jagmeet for his selective outrage, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said the NDP leader did not care when “Trudeau suspended our civil liberties last year".

“But he cares a lot when it happens in India," Bernier tweeted.

Singh n’avait rien à dire quand Trudeau a suspendu nos libertés civiques l’an dernier. Mais ça le préoccupe beaucoup quand ça se passe en Inde! https://t.co/kGn8gJddOm— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 19, 2023

Taking Jagmeet to task, Patrick Brauckmann wrote on Twitter that it’s always fun to see Jagmeet pointing fingers. Patrick pointed out that the NDP leader never misses an opportunity to condemn India when it suits him.

“Supported Trudeau jailing truckers and seizing bank accounts cuz they weren’t his people. Never misses an opportunity to condemn the government of India when it suits him, but never the Islamists and Khalistanis that fund his political existence," he added.

It’s always fun to see Jagmeet pointing fingers. Supported Trudeau jailing truckers & seizing bank accounts cuz they weren’t his people. Never misses an opportunity to condemn the government of India when it suits him, but never the Islamists and Khalistanis that fund his… https://t.co/xnQO66Vtne— Patrick Brauckmann 🕉️ (@vonbrauckmann) March 18, 2023

Another user named Trauma Nurse said, “Maybe you and your pal should refrain from meddling in another country until you sort out the impact of election interference by China in Canada and the corruption you are complicit in when you formed a coalition with Justin Trudeau eh?”

Slamming the New Democratic Party, another user Priyanshi asked why he did not express outrage, “with increasing crime rates in GTA, Pfizer vaccine scandal or truckers protest.”

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here