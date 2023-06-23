'Here to Speak About Calling for This Century': PM Modi at US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that any hesitation in India-US relations belongs to the past, emphasizing that the two democracies are currently at a critical juncture and that he is visiting the country to speak about the “calling for the century."

“The hesitations of history are behind us. When our era stands at a crossroads, I am here to speak about the calling for the century," Modi said in his address to the US Congress.

This key address comes after PM Modi and President Biden held a joint press conference at the White House.

It is always a great honour to address the United States Congress.It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice: PM @narendramodi

This is the second time Modi is addressing the US Congress. Modi first addressed the US Congress during his US visit in 2016.

“A lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago. But a lot has remained the same, like our commitment to deepen our friendship between India and the United States," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi echoed a similar message at the White House press conference where he said India and the United States have left behind the old buyer-and-seller relationship between the two countries.

“The close defense cooperation between India and the United States is a result of mutual trust and common strategic goals. Leaving behind the old buyer and seller relationship, we have moved forward to the transfer of technology, co-development and coproduction," Modi said during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden.

Before the presser, the two leaders held bilateral discussions in an expanded format that covered a broad range of areas of bilateral cooperation including, trade and investment, defence and security, science & technology and energy.

Modi and Biden reviewed the entire spectrum of India-US ties and discussed ways to further deepen the partnership.

They also discussed climate action, education, health and people-to-people ties between the two countries.