Hindu Businessman Kidnapped in Pakistan' Sindh, 5 Crores Ransom Sought for Release

Jagdish Kumar Mukki, a Hindu businessman based in Pakistan’s Sindh province, was abducted by unknown assailants while closing his shop in the Bakshapur area of Kashmore district on June 20.

His family reported the incident to Kashmore Police Station and subsequently to Karachi Police headquarters, seeking assistance from Pakistan DarawarIttehad’s chief, Fakir Shiva Kachhi.

A month later, on July 31, Jagdish’s son, Naresh, received a harrowing video, showing his father chained by his neck, hands, and legs, subjected to beating with sticks, while an assailant points an automatic weapon at his head.

In the purported video, the kidnapped victim can be seen pleading for mercy and urging his family to pay the kidnappers a ransom of 5 crore Pakistani rupees for his safe release.

This latest case comes amid deteriorating human rights conditions in the country, where religious minorities are regularly targeted. According to HRCP, blasphemy laws are commonly used to intimidate Hindu and Christian families for purposes of land grabbing. Forced conversions also remain common.

At a consultation organised by the HRCP last month, human rights defenders in the country urged all political parties to commit to protecting and promoting the rights of religious minorities and sects in their manifestos and policies.

HRCP Council member Farhatullah Babar pointed out that the state remained ‘in denial’ over the problem of forced conversions of young Hindu and Christian women.