Hindu Panchayat Protests Kidnapping of Hindus in Pakistan, Other Faiths, Masses Lend Support
2-MIN READ

Hindu Panchayat Protests Kidnapping of Hindus in Pakistan, Other Faiths, Masses Lend Support

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 13:26 IST

Karachi, Pakistan

Hindus of Karachi along with members of the city's civil society and religious leaders of other faith protest kidnappings and abductions of Hindus across Sindh. (Image: @sumeetkrathore/X)

Hindus of Karachi along with members of the city’s civil society and religious leaders of other faith protest kidnappings and abductions of Hindus across Sindh. (Image: @sumeetkrathore/X)

Hindu Panchayat is leading protests in Sindh’s Larkana demanding the recovery of kidnapped Hindus. They demand that the army intervene to rescue those abducted.

Several Pakistani cities are witnessing large-scale protests against the abduction of Hindus. Protests and sit-ins were observed in Sindh’s Larkana and Kashmore as well as in Karachi with members of the Hindu community participating.

The protesters are demanding the recovery of abducted Pakistani Hindus, including Mukhi Jagdish Kumar, Sagar Kumar, Jaideep Kumar and Dr Munir Naij.

The members of the Hindu community are demanding the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Rangers start an operation against the kidnappers and bandits and highlighted that even after 24 hours none of the abducted have been found.

Traffic to Punjab and Balochistan came to a standstill due to the protests.

In Sindh’s Larkana, Pooj Hindu Panchayat Chairman Haresh Lal, Dr Dayali Gul, Nanin Ram, Dr Sudham Chand and other people from Sindh’s civil society and members of other faiths took out a march from Hindu Dharamshala. A report by Pakistan-based newspaper the Dawn said that representatives of the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and leaders of Awami Tehreek joined the rally.

The Hindu Panchayat said the police has failed to act decisively against the bandits who have been uploading videos on social media showing kidnapped victims being tortured.

Protests in Karachi were led by the Minority Rights March and Aurat March, which grew in size at a later stage. Here the protesters were demanding justice for abducted Sagar Kumar, Mukhi Jagdish, Dr Munir and minors Jaideep Kumar and Priya Kumari.

Protesters travelled from Kashmore and Sukkur, held up banners and posters with pictures of the missing persons, the Dawn said in its report.

“We are raising our voices here in Karachi, the capital of Sindh, because Kashmore, probably, is too backward a town and, maybe, the voices of the victims’ families and the people of that area are not reaching the corridors of power from there,” a protester was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Human rights activist Pastor Ghazala Shafique told the Dawn that landlords in the area are offering protection to the bandits. Social activist Sheema Kermani added that such rampant breaking down of law and order is also because these gangs are thriving under the patronage of landlords and police.

“Abductees have been missing for years and months but it is being said by police that they have been recovered. Yet their families are saying that they have not reached home,” Kermani was quoted as saying.

Caretaker Sindh home minister Haris Nawaz said steps are being taken to launch an operation against bandits in the riverine areas of Jacobabad and Shikarpur but protesters remain dissatisfied and want assurance from the Sindh chief minister.

first published:September 04, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 13:26 IST