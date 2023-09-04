Hindu Panchayat Protests Kidnapping of Hindus in Pakistan, Other Faiths, Masses Lend Support

Several Pakistani cities are witnessing large-scale protests against the abduction of Hindus. Protests and sit-ins were observed in Sindh’s Larkana and Kashmore as well as in Karachi with members of the Hindu community participating.

The protesters are demanding the recovery of abducted Pakistani Hindus, including Mukhi Jagdish Kumar, Sagar Kumar, Jaideep Kumar and Dr Munir Naij.

A protest march took place in Kashmore against kidnapping of Hindus, demanding the release of Hindus who being hostage by dacoits. Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of ensuring their safety and security. pic.twitter.com/f3byKoetIh— Narain Das Bheel (@NarainDasBheel8) August 31, 2023

The members of the Hindu community are demanding the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Rangers start an operation against the kidnappers and bandits and highlighted that even after 24 hours none of the abducted have been found.

Amdist growing fear of abductions in District Shikarpur and Kashmore, members of Hindu community have called a complete shutter-down strike in Kashmore and Kandhkot— in order to show solidarity with recently abducted #MukhiJagdeesh, #Jaideep, and #SagarKumar pic.twitter.com/crTImdgsx1— Sumeet (@sumeetkrathore) September 1, 2023

Traffic to Punjab and Balochistan came to a standstill due to the protests.

In Sindh’s Larkana, Pooj Hindu Panchayat Chairman Haresh Lal, Dr Dayali Gul, Nanin Ram, Dr Sudham Chand and other people from Sindh’s civil society and members of other faiths took out a march from Hindu Dharamshala. A report by Pakistan-based newspaper the Dawn said that representatives of the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and leaders of Awami Tehreek joined the rally.

The Hindu Panchayat said the police has failed to act decisively against the bandits who have been uploading videos on social media showing kidnapped victims being tortured.

Kashmore, #Sindh Pakistan A young #Hindu boy #Sagar_Kumar who was abducted 19 days ago, bandits release his video demanding 10 crore Pakistani Rupees Ransom. Religious minorities are not safe in Pakistan. #HinduLivesMatters#SaveMinoritiesInPakistan pic.twitter.com/1K75YM6FJ3 — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) August 28, 2023

Protests in Karachi were led by the Minority Rights March and Aurat March, which grew in size at a later stage. Here the protesters were demanding justice for abducted Sagar Kumar, Mukhi Jagdish, Dr Munir and minors Jaideep Kumar and Priya Kumari.

Protesters travelled from Kashmore and Sukkur, held up banners and posters with pictures of the missing persons, the Dawn said in its report.

“We are raising our voices here in Karachi, the capital of Sindh, because Kashmore, probably, is too backward a town and, maybe, the voices of the victims’ families and the people of that area are not reaching the corridors of power from there,” a protester was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Human rights activist Pastor Ghazala Shafique told the Dawn that landlords in the area are offering protection to the bandits. Social activist Sheema Kermani added that such rampant breaking down of law and order is also because these gangs are thriving under the patronage of landlords and police.

“Abductees have been missing for years and months but it is being said by police that they have been recovered. Yet their families are saying that they have not reached home,” Kermani was quoted as saying.

Caretaker Sindh home minister Haris Nawaz said steps are being taken to launch an operation against bandits in the riverine areas of Jacobabad and Shikarpur but protesters remain dissatisfied and want assurance from the Sindh chief minister.