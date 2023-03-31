Hindu-Sikh Couple Threatened by Radical Sikh Group for Organising Vaisakhi Mela in Australia

A Hindu-Sikh couple has been allegedly threatened by a radical Sikh group for organizing an inclusive ‘Vaisakhi Mela’ in South Australia’s Adelaide.

Harmeet Kaur and her husband Rajesh Thakur have been threatened with physical violence and their business destroyed by Khalsa Aid for organizing inclusive Vaisakhi Mela, a report in Australia Today said.

The couple claimed that they have also received boycott calls from one Sarabjit Singh Pipli on social media.

“We have been doing this Vaisakhi Mela since nine years and nothing would happen before. But last year, this group were threatening us and asking us to change the name," Harmeet Kaur told CNN-News18 on Friday.

#BreakingNews | Hindu-Sikh couple being harassed over organising 'Vaisakhi Mela' in South Australia's capital Adelaide We are spending sleepless nights after being threatened: Victim, Harmeet Kaur shares her plight.

“This week a number of our supporters have sent us Facebook links to boycott calls by one Sarabjit Singh Pipli,” Harmeet Kaur said.

Harmeet further said that she called Sarabjit Singh Pipli, who told her to change the name of the Vaisakhi mela or he will protest and disrupt the festival.

“They were saying that Vaisakhi should be celebrated in a religious way, not in a cultural way. Last year we received threatening calls and messages from their group members. This year too, they are doing the same thing," she added.

She further claimed that those behind the treatening messages are Khalistani supporters. She added that Pipli told him over call that he won’t tolerate any ‘insult in the name of Vaisakhi’ and the festival is an ‘insult to the Singhs’.

Harmeet Kaur and Rajesh Thakur run an organisation named ‘Punjabi Aussie Association of South Australia’ and organize ‘Vaisakhi Mela’ every year.

The festival draws crowds of thousands of people from Indian-Punjabi, South Asian origin and other communities.

The couple have reported about the threats and boycott call to South Australian Police.

“The group is also harassing my team when we go for rehearsals in the park,” she added.

