CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :BBCThailand PollutionPakistanJoe BidenSaudi-Iran Ties
Home » World » Historian Finds 1,000-year-old Medieval Treasure Using Metal Detector in Netherlands | In Pictures
1-MIN READ

Historian Finds 1,000-year-old Medieval Treasure Using Metal Detector in Netherlands | In Pictures

Reuters

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 16:20 IST

Amsterdam, Netherlands

1000-year-old medieval treasure discovered in Hoogwoud, Netherlands, consisting of jewellery and silver coins, is shown in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters. (Credits: Reuters)

1000-year-old medieval treasure discovered in Hoogwoud, Netherlands, consisting of jewellery and silver coins, is shown in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters. (Credits: Reuters)

A Dutch historian found a unique 1,000yearold medieval golden treasure, consisting of four golden ear pendants, two strips of gold leaf and 39 silver coins, the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden) announced on Thursday.

A Dutch historian found a unique 1,000-year-old medieval golden treasure, consisting of four golden ear pendants, two strips of gold leaf and 39 silver coins, the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden) announced on Thursday.

Lorenzo Ruijter, 27, who told Reuters he has been treasure hunting since he was 10, discovered the treasure in 2021 in the small northern city of Hoogwoud, using a metal detector.

”It was very special discovering something this valuable, I can’t really describe it. I never expected to discover anything like this”, Ruijter said, adding that it was hard to keep it a secret for two years.

Part of the 1000-year-old medieval treasure discovered in Hoogwoud, Netherlands, consisting of jewellery and silver coins. (Reuters)
RELATED NEWS

But experts of the National Museum of Antiquities needed the time to clean, investigate and date the treasure’s objects and have now found that the youngest coin can be dated back to around 1250, which made them assume the treasure was buried then.

”Golden jewellery from the High Middle Ages is extremely rare in the Netherlands,” the museum also said.

Part of the 1000-year-old medieval treasure discovered in Hoogwoud, Netherlands, consisting of jewellery and silver coins. (Reuters)

While it will remain a mystery why exactly the treasure was buried, the museum pointed out there was a war raging between Dutch regions West Friesland and Holland in the middle of the 13th century, with Hoogwoud being the epicentre.

Part of the 1000-year-old medieval treasure discovered in Hoogwoud, Netherlands, consisting of jewellery and silver coins. (Reuters)

Lorenzo said it is possible someone powerful at the time buried the valuable objects as a way to protect them and hopefully dig them up once it was safe again.

Given its archaeological significance, the treasure was given as a loan to the museum which will display it, but it will remain the official property of finder Lorenzo Ruijter.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. amsterdam
  2. historian
  3. netherlands
  4. Treasure
first published:March 10, 2023, 16:20 IST
last updated:March 10, 2023, 16:20 IST
Read More