‘History Coming Full Circle’: US Congressman Ro Khanna Reaches Delhi for I-Day Celebrations

US Congressman Ro Khanna said that history is coming full circle for him as he landed in New Delhi as part of a large US delegation which will participate in the Red Fort address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15.

The delegation led by Ro Khanna also includes Michael Waltz. These two are the co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

The delegation will be present at the Red Fort where PM Modi will address the nation on August 15th, India’s Independence Day.

The delegation also consists of congressmen Deborah Ross, Kat Cammack, Shri Thanedar and Jasmine Crockett along with Rich McCormick and Ed Case.

They will also meet business, tech and government leaders as well as Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi and visit Raj Ghat, a historic memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

“His grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was an Indian freedom fighter who spent four years in jail alongside Gandhi and later was part of India’s first parliament,” the US government said in its press release referring to the history Ro Khanna and his family share with respect to the Indian Freedom struggle.

“As co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, we are proud to lead a bipartisan delegation to India. We will be there to discuss how to strengthen economic and defence ties between our two counties, the oldest and largest democracies,” the release further added.

Khanna said that the US believes that the relationship between New Delhi and Washington will be a defining one of the 21st century.

“India is a key partner in ensuring multipolarity in Asia and the denial of China as a hegemon. We must continue to strive to make progress and build our partnership based on our shared founding values of democracy, freedom of the press and assembly, and human rights. This delegation is a historic opportunity to drive further collaboration and advance shared aims,” Khanna said.

Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz also hosted a historic US-India Summit in Capitol Hill which featured panels and remarks from government leaders, experts, and Indian-American leaders from across the country earlier this year.