HMPV Virus Spreading in US; All About 'The Most Important Virus' You've Never Heard of | 10 Points

In the past winter, the respiratory viruses like RSV and Covid-19 made the headlines, but this summer a virus is on the rise in the US and causing flu and lung infection among the patients.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s respiratory virus surveillance systems has warned that cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, has spiked this spring, CNN reported.

In March, around 11% of tested specimens were positive for HMPV, raising concerns in US. According to a study, it was the second most common cause of respiratory infections in kids behind Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Here is all you need to know about the Human Metapneumovirus or HMPV: