Holi Debate Reignites in Pakistan as University Threatens Students with Show-Cause Notice

Pakistan’s Quaid-i-Azam university issued a show-cause notice to students who were celebrating Holi in the university campus without taking prior permission, the Dawn said in a report.

This fresh development comes a month after Pakistan’s top education body, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), lashed out at students for celebrating Holi inside the university.

Shaista Sohail, the executive director of the HEC, in her letter said that the celebration “erodes” Pakistan’s Islamic identity. This triggered nationwide criticism and was later rescinded.

Members of PRSF joined the Holi celebrations at Quaid-e-Azam University today. We are especially grateful to our allies who invited and hosted us & wish a very Happy Holi to all! pic.twitter.com/GXsWhgd2dA— PRSF Islamabad Rawalpindi (@ProgStudentsFed) June 12, 2023

However, the Dawn said that a new notice was issued on July 12. The notice says that students who participated in the June 12 function from 3pm to 8pm and were involved in celebrating, organising and participating in the festival without prior permission and approval of the university and its event management committee.

“Despite advice/instructions by the university security staff, you refused to stop playing loud music and forcefully continue this function which caused an unpleasant/uncomfortable environment for others,” the notice said, according to Dawn.

The notification further added the students violated public morals, indulged in acts which might have caused insult or physical injury to other university residents. It said that their actions defied the university’s authority and obstructed the university’s functioning.

The students have been told to appear before the disciplinary committee on July 18 and present a written response to the accusations against them.

The notification said that if the students fail to appear before the committee it would mean that they have nothing to say and the university’s disciplinary committee will take a decision based on the evidence and record available.

The notice also warned that the students may face penalties and punishments such as a fine, cancellation of hostel accommodation, cancellation of financial benefits and concessions, suspension of admission and ban on entry for a specific period, cancellation of examination results, suspension for a specific period of time and expulsion, according to the report by Dawn.