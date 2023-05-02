Holiday Gone Wrong: Guest Finds Corpse in Room of ‘Influencer Hotel’ in Tibet

A probe was ordered after a corpse was found inside a room of the Guzang Shuhua Inn hotel in Tibet’s Lhasa, the BBC said in a report. The hotel is also known as an influencer hotel in Chinese social media because of its location and ideal spots for photos.

A person, identified by local media as Zhang, booked a room in the Guzang Shuhua Inn and noticed a strong smell when he checked into his hotel room on April 21. Despite this he rested in his room and even slept on the bed for three hours, leaving the hotel for some sightseeing on April 21 afternoon, the BBC said.

After he returned to the hotel to change for dinner, he went inside his room and found that the stench had only grown stronger. He thought it was coming from the bakery or it could have been due to the room’s heating system. He also felt it could possibly be a case of smelly feet, but upon inspection he found that his feet weren’t smelling.

He returned after dinner and the stench was still there. He went to the hotel authorities and asked them to shift his room, the BBC said.

After a few hours, the hotel staff knocked on the door of the room he shifted to, informing him that the police were waiting at the room he vacated. A body was found under the bed he slept on for three hours earlier that day.

The police took his DNA samples and urged him not to worry and informed him that they had arrested a person in connection with the case, the BBC said.

Zhang later posted his review online but it failed to grab anyone’s attention. Later another person posted the screengrab of the review on social media and the hotel authorities responded by denying that any such incident occurred.

Zhang took to social media and shared an invoice of his expenses and it drew the attention of the local media and Shangyou News reached out to him for an interview.

Zhang told media outlets that he left Lhasa the next day and that he was struggling to sleep due to the ordeal.

The cops did not disclose any information regarding the case but a video of the suspect being arrested on a train to Lanzhou city was released, the BBC said.

Read all the Latest News here