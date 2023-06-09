Horrific Video Shows Syrian Refugee Stabbing Kids in France's Annecy, Four Injured | On Cam

A horrifying video has emerged of the French attacker, who went on a stabbing spree, injuring four preschool children and two adults in the French Alps on Thursday.

The 90-second video shows the attacker, a Syrian refugee, armed with a knife, dressed in black and carrying a blade, running around the public park attacking the bystanders.

He could be heard shouting “in the name of Jesus Christ" on the video while the bystanders cried and rushed away to escape the armed attacker.

The attacker could be seen running around the park and jumping over the fences to head towards the woman with a child in the stroller. Then a nearby man tries to intervene and tackle the attacker by swinging his bag.

Trigger warning: the following video contains graphic depiction of violence that may be disturbing to some audiences.

Horrific Mass stabbing in French Alps🚨France stabbing attack leaves several children seriously wounded. This man doesn’t deserve rights, he doesn’t deserve a fair trial, he doesn’t deserve his life. He deserves a public guillotine. pic.twitter.com/I30siQRvHa — Joshua Jake (@itzjoshuajake) June 8, 2023

However, the man runs away and heads to the woman and stabs the child in the stroller twice before fleeing again. “He went towards the strollers, repeatedly hitting the little ones with a knife," an eyewitness said.

Witnesses described him running around the park wearing a bandana and sunglasses, apparently attacking people at random. He was eventually overpowered and busted by cops.

PLAYGROUND STABBING: Police in the French Alps are investigating a horrific knife attack at a playground that left four children and two adults injured. Authorities say the 31-year-old suspect's motives are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Wn5AAU3Z8L— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 8, 2023

The attack at a park in Annecy in the foothills of the French Alps, injured six people, including the youngest victim who was just 22 months old. All four child victims aged between 22 and 36 months were in a critical state in hospital.

It later emerged that that attacker’s application in France was rejected last Sunday as he already enjoyed refugee status in Sweden.

Le Paquier park where the attack took place is popular with local people and tourists who swarm to Annecy in summer to boat on the lake’s turquoise waters and hike in the nearby forested mountains.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the violence an “attack of absolute cowardice". Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the suspect was “not known by any intelligence service" and did not have “any history of psychiatric problems".