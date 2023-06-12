'How Did They Conquer India?' UK Royal Guards' Meltdown at 30 Degrees Leaves Twitter Wondering

The UK experienced the hottest day of the year, with temperatures hitting 30 degrees Celsius, which caused quite a stir as three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London.

This event triggered an amusing reaction among Indian Twitter users, who jokingly asked how the UK managed to “colonize India".

“30 C? How did they conquer India?" asked columnist Manu Joseph on Twitter.

Other Indians also chimed with one of the users commented that “Our school going children spend more time in much higher temperature in school functions."

30 C ? How did they conquer India ? https://t.co/fsqMyX43LP— Manu Joseph (@manujosephsan) June 11, 2023

Another user jokingly tweeted, “May be they conquered India during the winter and leave during the summer seasons."

Well, some Twitterais argued in support of the royal guards. One such user said 30 degrees Celsius in the UK is equivalent to 45 degrees Celsius in India because of the different weather conditions.

“India is hot and dry and people are used to it while UK is wet and cold weather with summer average temp between 18 to 21 degree. When it crosses 30, it become unbearable for people," the user added.

Temperatures in the UK surpassed 30 degrees Celsius for the first time this year, raising concerns about a potential repeat of last year’s record-breaking heatwave, according to meteorologists.

The likelihood of a hot summer in Britain is predicted to be 45 percent, more than double the average figure, according to UK media reports.

️Hottest day of the year so farA chilly start in Scotland ☀️The best of the sunshine in the southeast ⛈️Northwest England the wettest today Check out today extremes below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3mQmgNmzh1 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 10, 2023

The UK marked its hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 30.5 degrees in Heathrow, southwest London.

Amid the hot weather, the upcoming Trooping the Colour ceremony, celebrating King Charles’ official birthday, is expected to be particularly significant this year.

In 2022, the UK experienced its hottest year on record, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees, triggering wildfires and causing various disruptions.