How is Imran Khan Coping in Pakistan's High-Security Prison?

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, serving a three-year sentence in Attock Jail in Punjab province on graft charges, was granted B-class facilities by the prisons department, according to local media reports.

After his arrest from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief awoke Sunday as an inmate in a high-security prison after a court sentenced him to three years for corruption in the Toshakhana case.

Critics argue that his arrest is politically motivated after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April. Despite protests in the past, his supporters have remained subdued. In an editorial, a prominent Pakistani newspaper described former PM Imran’s situation as a “tired and predictable script" that has continued throughout the history of Pakistan without the “slightest deviation."

Meeting Denied

His lawyers and his party claimed they were denied access to meet him, Dawn newspaper reported. The Punjab prison authorities were reportedly kept unaware of the plan to shift Khan to Attock Jail, leaving them surprised when he arrived there.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan stated that the legal team was refused a meeting with Khan. Meanwhile, PTI’s core committee, chaired by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, demanded his immediate release, citing threats to his life.

Attock, not Adiala Jail

The PTI committee also questioned the decision to detain Khan in Attock instead of Adiala Jail and expressed concern over the denial of access to his legal team. Qureshi alleged that Khan was being kept in a 9×11 feet cell, a claim denied by the prison department.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar emphasized that Khan still has the right to appeal the verdict and defended the punishment, stating it was in accordance with the law. He pointed out that Khan had the opportunity to prove his innocence but only attended three out of 40 court hearings.

Life in Prison

The prison official clarified that Khan’s B-class privileges entitle him to various facilities, including books, newspapers, a table, a chair, a television, a mattress, clothing, and jail food. He is allowed to meet family and lawyers once a week and can request additional limited facilities with permission from the jail superintendent.

The latest ruling poses a threat to his political future, as a criminal conviction can bar him from holding public office and may result in losing his party chairmanship. The situation remains a matter of concern for PTI and for his supporters.