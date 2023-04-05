How Karen McDougal, Second Woman in Trump Case, Became a Victim of ‘Catch and Kill’?

During the prosecution of former US president Donald Trump, along with Stormy Daniels the name of another woman was also mentioned. The background documents revealed that Donald Trump’s team made payment to ‘Woman 1’ on his behalf.

US-based media outlets revealed that the woman is ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims that she, too, had an affair with Donald Trump, like Stormy Daniels.

McDougal claims it lasted for 10 months and the former US president denies it ever happened.

‘Catch and Kill’

Ahead of the 2016 presidential elections, McDougal signed a deal worth $150,000 to share her experience with the National Enquirer where she would tell them the story exclusively.

The agreement banned her from talking publicly about the alleged affair, according to the BBC.

The National Enquirer, however, did not publish the article which led McDougal to believe that she was tricked into silence regarding the relationship between her and the former president.

In western media and publishing industry, purchasing a story to bury it, deliberately, is termed “catch and kill”.

The National Enquirer did this to suppress negative publicity about Trump, which could hurt his electoral chances, according to the BBC.

The US Federal Election Commission in 2021 said Enquirer’s publisher violated election laws by paying McDougal for the rights to her story but never publishing it.

The outlet was fined $187,500 and the electoral body said it amounted to an illegal campaign contribution, according to the BBC.

McDougal currently describes herself as a model, columnist, advocate and spokesmodel, according to the BBC. She also calls herself an advocate for greater awareness of “breast implant illness" and removed her breast implants in 2017.

She apologised to Donald Trump’s wife, former first lady Melania Trump, after her affair with the former president came to the fore. “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me. When I look back, where I was back then, I know it’s wrong," she said in 2018.

According to a report by New Yorker magazine, McDougal met Trump at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, during the shooting of an episode of The Apprentice.

She said Donald Trump was married at that time and “immediately took a liking to” her and complimented her on her looks. She said that during their 10-month relationship, they met each other “minimum five times” every month, telling CNN that their relationship was “loving and consensual”.

McDougal began her career in modelling during her 20s and joined Playboy in the 90s, where she went on to win Playmate of the Year in 1998 and was voted “Playmate of the 90s", according to the BBC.

She also appeared in Men’s Fitness magazine, on its cover for an edition -becoming the first woman to do so. She has done minor acting roles and was also in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels in an uncredited cameo.

