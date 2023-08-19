Hurricane Hilary Updates: Mexico’s Baja California Prepares for Catastrophic Flooding

Mexico is bracing for a powerful Pacific hurricane which could lead to widespread flooding in Baja California and also in the neighbouring US state of California. Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring strong winds, flash floods and “life-threatening" surf and rip current conditions, news agency AFP said, citing the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Hilary‘s maximum sustained winds reached about 230 kmph but it slowed down slightly on Friday (local time). “We must be prepared with food, canned goods and candles. We know what can happen to us,” a hospitality sector worker told news agency AFP.

Hurricane Hilary is a Category Four hurricane. Category Four is the second-most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale of one to five. The US NHC warned that the hurricane will bring “life-threatening” conditions to Baja California and southern California along with “potentially catastrophic flooding”.

Navy personnel, according to AFP, were patrolling the beach in Cabo San Lucas - a destination often frequented by tourists. Residents prepared using protective boarding and sandbags. Large waves were seen crashing ashore.

Hilary on Friday was located about 285 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Baja California. “On the forecast track, the centre of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula over the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night,” the NHC said.

The warning for Hurricane Hilary was issued for a stretch of coastline in Baja California from Punta Abreojos to Cabo San Quintin. A storm watch was in effect from the California/Mexico border to Point Mugu in Ventura County, as well as for Catalina Island, the NHC said.

“Weakening is expected to begin by Saturday, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California peninsula Saturday night and Sunday. Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by late Sunday before it reaches southern California,” the NHC said.

Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts between May and November.

Hurricane Hilary brought rain and rough seas to areas along Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast, including the tourist resort of Acapulco.