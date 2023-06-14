27-Year-Old Hyderabad Student Stabbed to Death by Brazilian Man at Her London Residence

A 27-year-old student from Hyderabad has been stabbed to death at her residence in Neeld Crescent, Wembleyon on Tuesday.

Kontham Tejaswini, who was pursuing higher education in London, was allegedly attacked by a Brazilian man in north London at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The accused had recently moved into the shared accommodation, where Tejaswini lived with her friends, less than a week ago, the victim’s cousin Vijay claimed.

The Metropolitan Police had earlier released the image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public’s help in tracing the suspect. Keven, 23, has now been arrested from Harrow on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, the Met Police said.

#ARREST | We previously published an appeal to locate a 23-year-old man following the murder of a woman in #Wembley earlier today. He was arrested in #Harrow at around 18:00hrs today and has been taken into custody. Thank you for the RTs. — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) June 13, 2023

Two other people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. While the man remains in custody, the woman has been released without further action, the police said, according to news agency PTI.

Tejaswini’s family members in Brahmanapalle in Hayathnagar said they were informed about the attack on Wednesday and she died during the treatment for stabbing. She had gone to the UK in March 2022 to pursue Masters.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled, following which the police will formally release her identity.

According to a report in BBC, another woman, aged 28, was also attacked apart from Tejaswini at the crime scene. But she was rushed to the hospital and said to be in a stable condition.

Police officers were called to Neeld Crescent in Wembley, north London on Tuesday to reports of a double stabbing.

“This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody,” said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns," she said.