Hyderabad Woman Found Starving in Streets of Chicago. Mother Pleads to MEA to Bring Her Back

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a Hyderabad woman, who went to the US to pursue a master’s degree was seen on a street in Chicago on the brink of starvation. A spokesperson for the Telangana-based party, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan, shed light on the problems Syeda was facing.

Khan shared a video of Syeda, who is seen sitting on a corner of the street with some belongings. Syeda is seen having trouble remembering her name at first. She was seen telling those recording that she was taken to hospital for treatment and her health deteriorated after blood samples were extracted from her body for testing.

Syeda Wahaj Fatima, her mother, wrote to the Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar, asking for his help to bring her daughter back to India.

We have just come to know about the case of Ms. Syed Lulu Minhaj from. Please DM to keep in touch.— India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) July 25, 2023

“Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed to Dr S Jaishankar to bring back her daughter,” the tweet by Khan reads.

Her mother wrote that she was in depression and on the verge of starvation after all her belongings were stolen. “My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters at TRINE University in Detroit during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. But, for the past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the US,” the letter read.

She said that her daughter was traced with the help of Mohammed Minhaj Akhter and she urged the Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian consulate in Chicago to bring her back.

