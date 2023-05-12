‘If You Want to Keep Favouring This Ladla’: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Slams Apex Court

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised the Pakistan Supreme Court for extending relief to his predecessor Imran Khan on Thursday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to CNN-News18, Shehbaz Sharif will meet members of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition and discuss whether to impose an emergency.

Imran Khan was granted a two-week reprieve from arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust Case by the Islamabad High Court and the PTI chief cannot be arrested until May 17. Criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana Reference case were also stayed by the Islamabad High Court.

“Double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan,” the Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif was quoted as saying by Pakistan-based news outlet the Dawn.

“When he (Imran) was presented in court yesterday, the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) said it is good to see you. And he said this in a case of corruption,” Sharif further added.

Sharif accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of holding the nation’s security hostage. He said that such violence was not witnessed during the 1973 fall of Dhaka, referring to the Liberation of Bangladesh, in which the Indian Army helped Bangladesh’s Muktijoddhas led by Sheikh Mujibur Rehman oust the Pakistani army from the country.

He also accused Imran Khan of leading the country into an economic crisis. “As you know the currency is navigating through difficult times, and the challenges we inherited are contributing immensely to aggravating the situation. The previous government violated an agreement with the IMF and we are making attempts to repair that,” Sharif was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Sharif said that the relief granted by the Pakistan apex court was nothing less than a ‘NRO’.

General Pervez Musharraf, enforced the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in 2007, granting amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, money laundering, murders and terrorism etc between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999 — the time between two Martial Law stints in Pakistan.

top videos

“If you want to keep favouring this ladla then you should also release all the dacoits behind bars in the country. Let this be free for all,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He further added that such leniency was not shown to members of the PML-N coalition, including Nawaz Sharif, when they were arrested, stating that no one spoke up about the injustices they faced.