Pakistan: Daughter of Ex-PTI Leader Shireen Mazari Reportedly 'Abducted' from Home

Imaan Hazir Mazari, a Pakistani human rights lawyer and daughter of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, has reportedly been abducted from her home. Taking to her social media account on X, Shireen said that policemen in plain clothes, including women personnel and paratroopers, took away her daughter Imaan.

The former PTI politician, who served as a minister under Imran Khan’s government, said her daughter was “just dragged away in the middle of the night after officials barged into her home in plain clothes."

Just now police women, plainclothes people and r ager types took my daughter away after braking down our front door. Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had xome for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My…— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 19, 2023

“Just now policewomen, plainclothes people and r ager types took my daughter away after braking down our front door. Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had xome for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My daughter was in her night clothes and said let me change but they just dragged her away," she said in her post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Of course no warrants or any legal procedure. State fascism. Remember we r only 2 women living in the house. Thus is an abduction," she added.

Earlier in May, Shireen Mazari was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at her home in the federal capital. The former human rights minister under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been a vocal critic of the military establishment and has been accused of treason by her detractors.

At the time of her arrest, human rights groups and the international community called for her immediate release, stating that her detention was “arbitrary and politically motivated." She was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court granted her bail in a land dispute case.