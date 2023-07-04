Pakistan: Big Relief for Imran Khan As Islamabad HC Declares Toshakhana Case Inadmissible

In big relief for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared The Toshakhana case inadmissible and approves Khan’s bail application.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq Pronounced The Judgment

The hearing on the bail applications of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is being held in Islamabad today.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been in the dock for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Hearing will also take place on bail applications linked to May 9, the day when Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case. A hearing will take place today on bail applications in six cases.

The PTI chief was taken into custody on May 9 in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case, for which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned him multiple times.

The hearing today will be on bail applications of Imran in six cases, including two cases of Tarnaul and Shahzad Town police stations in context of May 9.

A case of Karachi Company police station and Khanna police station will also be heard today.

Meanwhile, there was a strong buzz that Imran Khan is going to be arrested. Ahead of the Toshakhana case decision, the Pakistan government has amended NAB laws last night, and got the same approved by Interim-President Sadiq Sanjrani as Arif Alvi is out of country.

One of the main point of amendment is the increased duration of initial arrest from 14 days to 30 days where they don’t present the accused before court.

Khan, 70, is facing reportedly facing more than 150 cases across the country since he launched a campaign against the federal government. “Today I have broken the world record, not in cricket, but by having to appear in 20 cases, which is a new record. Cases ranging from murder to terrorism to sedition," Khan said a tweet earlier this month.