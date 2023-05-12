Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-PM to be Presented Before Islamabad HC, Section 144 in Pak Capital, US Closely Monitoring Situation

Read more

taken against those inciting the public.

The United States will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan, the Biden Administration said on Thursday, maintaining that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court Wednesday handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days remand in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

His arrest sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting the government to deploy the army in the national capital as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The violent protests left at least eight people dead.

On Thursday, a three-member apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, ordered his immediate release. Khan is facing over 120 cases across the country, including for allegedly committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.

The bench, while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s plea against his arrest, expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and ordered the NAB to produce him before it.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year, was brought to the court amid heavy security.

“It is good to see you,” Chief Justice Bandial told Khan. After a brief hearing, the court declared that Khan’s arrest was “invalid” and “unlawful” and ordered that he should be set free.

“The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against the petitioner is invalid and unlawful,” the ruling said.

The court also directed him to go to the IHC on Friday and seek further legal recourse. “You will have to accept whatever the high court decides,” the top judge said.

Bandial also said that it is every politician’s responsibility to ensure law and order.

During the hearing, Khan told the court that he was “kidnapped from the court” when he was preparing for the biometric attendance before filing an appeal in a case.

Khan claimed he was subjected to violence, saying he had been beaten with clubs and that such brutality was not even inflicted on criminals.