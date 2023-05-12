Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-PM to be Presented Before Islamabad HC, Section 144 in Pak Capital, US Closely Monitoring Situation

Live now
Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:25 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: In a major relief for Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the former prime minister’s dramatic arrest “unlawful” and “invalid” and ordered his immediate release after he was produced before a bench on Thursday.
However, the Islamabad police have asserted that Section 144 was still imposed in the capital and requested Imran Khan supporters not to “obstruct the legal process”.
“We request those giving calls for protests in Islamabad tomorrow not to cause disturbance of peace,” it said in a tweet, adding that legal action would be Read More
The Shehbaz Sharif government was left fuming on Thursday after the Pakistan Supreme Court declared the arrest of the former Pakistan prime minister illegal and asked the government to immediately release him. In a significant ruling on Thursday, Pakistan’s SC declared the arrest of Khan on corruption charges in the Al-Qadir Trust case to be illegal. After the top court’s decision was announced, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif questioned the “double standards” in justice after the PTI chief’s arrest was termed invalid and unlawful. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government would arrest PTI chief Imran Khan again if he gets bail from the High Court on Friday. READ MORE
Pakistan President Arif Alvi expressed distress over the political turmoil and unrest in the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and urged all concerned to look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests. Alvi, who was a member of Khan’s PTI party before he became Pakistan President in 2018, in a long Twitter statement said that he was “alarmed, shocked and deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country”.
After the Pakistan Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan’s release, the apex court refused to allow the PTI chief to go home and directed that he would stay for night at the Guest House of police in protection of the state and go to the IHC on Friday. The court also allowed that up to 10 people could meet him. “Imran Khan will stay at the guest house as a guest [and] his protection would be the government’s responsibility,” Chief Justice Bandial said. “You can rest there, chat with visitors and go to sleep.”
The UN Human Rights chief has called on protestors in Pakistan to refrain from violence and urged restraint by security forces, saying the rule of law is key to resolving political conflicts as anti-government protests engulfed the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Violent protests following the arrest of the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in a corruption case have left at least eight people dead and nearly 300 others injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies.
Pakistan needs significant additional financing for a successful completion of the long-stalled ninth review of the International Monetary Fund’s bailout package, the IMF said on Thursday. Obtaining commitments of “significant additional financing” is essential before the IMF approves the release of pending bailout funds that are crucial for Pakistan to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis. A staff-level accord to release a $1.1 billion tranche out of a $6.5 billion IMF package has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days gone since the last staff level mission to Pakistan. That is the longest such gap since at least 2008.
The Islamabad police have asserted that Section 144 was still imposed in the national capital and requested PTI workers not to “obstruct the legal process”. “We request those giving calls for protests in Islamabad tomorrow not to cause disturbance of peace,” the Islamabad Police said in a tweet.
— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 11, 2023
US will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan, the Biden Administration said on Thursday, maintaining that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other. “We continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan closely, and as the US has said before, we don’t have a position on one candidate or one political party versus another. What our interest is a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan. That is in the interest of the US-Pakistan relations, and we call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law around the world,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
In a major relief for embattled Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday declared the former PM’s arrest “unlawful” and “invalid” and ordered his immediate release after he was produced before a bench. Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court Wednesday handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days remand in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. His arrest had sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting the government to deploy the army in the national capital as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
The bench, while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s plea against his arrest, expressed anger at the way he was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers and ordered the NAB to produce him before it.
Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year, was brought to the court amid heavy security.
“It is good to see you,” Chief Justice Bandial told Khan. After a brief hearing, the court declared that Khan’s arrest was “invalid” and “unlawful” and ordered that he should be set free.
“The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against the petitioner is invalid and unlawful,” the ruling said.
The court also directed him to go to the IHC on Friday and seek further legal recourse. “You will have to accept whatever the high court decides,” the top judge said.
Bandial also said that it is every politician’s responsibility to ensure law and order.
During the hearing, Khan told the court that he was “kidnapped from the court” when he was preparing for the biometric attendance before filing an appeal in a case.
Khan claimed he was subjected to violence, saying he had been beaten with clubs and that such brutality was not even inflicted on criminals.