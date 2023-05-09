Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad As PTI Workers Stage Protests, Block Roads in Lahore

Read more

did not. The leader will be presented before the NAB court on Wednesday.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics in the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

“They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib,” Cheema said in a video message posted on the party’s Twitter handle.

TV footage showed the Rangers grabbing Khan from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”, a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI.

Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested,” the official added.

