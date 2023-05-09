CHANGE LANGUAGE
Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad As PTI Workers Stage Protests, Block Roads in Lahore

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad As PTI Workers Stage Protests, Block Roads in Lahore

Imran Khan Arrested LIVE Updates: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was taken into custody by the Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 16:14 IST

Islamabad

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. (File photo/Reuters)
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. (File photo/Reuters)

Imran Khan Arrested LIVE: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case. The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court when he had appeared for bail renewal, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. More than 120 cases are registered against the 70-year-old leader. Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad amid massive protests and riots-like situations caused by PTI workers.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Khan several times to appear before it but he Read More

Key Events
May 09, 2023 16:13 IST

Imran Khan Arrest: Security Beefed Up Outside Islamabad HC | WATCH

Security beefed up outside the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir trust case.

May 09, 2023 16:10 IST

Imran Khan LIVE: Islamabad HC Asks Top Officials to Reach Court

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has asked the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court soon as the NAB may seek Imran Khan’s custody.

May 09, 2023 16:04 IST

Imran Khan LIVE: Rangers Grab Ex-Pak PM from Collar, Take Him to Prison Van | WATCH

A video shared by Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shows the Rangers grabbing the leader from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau”, a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI. The official added that Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case and his arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested.

May 09, 2023 15:56 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: They Want to Put Me in Jail, Says Former Pak PM | WATCH

Before his arrest from outside the Islamabad High Court today, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said, “There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail, I am ready for it.”

May 09, 2023 15:54 IST

Imran Khan Arrested by Pakistani Rangers from Judicial Complex in Islamabad | Details Here

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was taken into custody in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case, for which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned him multiple times. The former prime minister was in court to renew his bail when the Rangers made the arrest on NAB’s request. Read More

May 09, 2023 15:50 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad in Pakistan as several PTI wokers staged protest across the city and created a riots-like situation. They also blocked roads in Lahore and staged protests.

May 09, 2023 15:48 IST

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Former Pak Minister Calls It 'State Terrorism'

Imran Khan’s arrest comes a day after the powerful Army had accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior Army officer. The PTI alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician was being tortured but it was not confirmed independently. “State terrorism – breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him,” tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.

May 09, 2023 15:46 IST

Imran Khan Arrested from Outside Islamabad High Court

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested by paramilitary Rangers while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case. The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

did not. The leader will be presented before the NAB court on Wednesday.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics in the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

“They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib,” Cheema said in a video message posted on the party’s Twitter handle.

TV footage showed the Rangers grabbing Khan from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. “Mr Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”, a NAB official confirmed to news agency PTI.

Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested,” the official added.

