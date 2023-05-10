Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Internet, Social Media Suspended as Protests Intensify, Ex-Pak PM to be Produced Before Court Today

Live now
Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:20 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday night upheld the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau, dashing the hopes of his party. The former Prime Minister will be produced before the court on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, massive violent protests erupted in Pakistan after as Imran Khan’s supporters stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case. . Read More
Supporters of Imran Khan broke into the house of one of the commanders of the Pakistani army pic.twitter.com/a6KcgW9aBQ
Pakistan has suspended mobile broadband services across the country on Tuesday after Imran Khan’s arrest. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority confirmed that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country on the interior ministry’s instructions. Netblocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, said access to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube was restricted across Pakistan.
Imran Khan’s arrest at the Islamabad High Court has led to widespread violence across Pakistan. The Shehbaz Sharif government imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings in three of the country’s four provinces. Mobile data services were suspended, and access to social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube was restricted. See Pics
The top diplomats of the United States and Britain together called Tuesday for adherence to the “rule of law” in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest triggered nationwide violence. “We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaking alongside Blinken, noted that Britain enjoyed “a longstanding and close relationship” with Commonwealth member Pakistan. “We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to,” Cleverly said.
Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that police raided the residence of party leader Usman Dar. PTI said that Dar’s mother was harassed by violating the sanctity of the four walls. “Sialkot: Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar. The mother of the Dar brothers was harassed by violating the sanctity of the chador and the four walls,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted. The party also shared the visuals of the house on Twitter.
#WATCH | "We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington.#ImranKhanArrest pic.twitter.com/LVl0dwtKJR
Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistani Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case, with charges framed by the National Accountability Bureau. The NAB inquiry is related to a settlement between the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and property tycoon Malik Riaz, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and close aides Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan formed a trust to set up the ‘Al-Qadir University’ for imparting “quality education” in Jhelum’s Sohawa tehsil. READ MORE
The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday night upheld the dramatic arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau, dashing the hopes of his party. The court issued its reserved ruling, upsetting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf:, which claimed the arrest was illegal and that the IHC would rule in favour of party chief Khan, 70. The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the arrest by paramilitary rangers when Khan was present inside the court to mark his biometric attendance before the start of the hearing of another case.
In unprecedented scenes, supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore on Tuesday after his dramatic arrest. As the news of his arrest by the Rangers spread, massive protests broke out in several cities across Pakistan. Protesters at several places turned violent and burned police vehicles and damaged public property. Reports said at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and the supporters of Khan.
Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday night upheld the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau, dashing the hopes of his party. The former Prime Minister will be produced before the court on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, massive violent protests erupted in Pakistan after as Imran Khan’s supporters stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.
The internet services and mobile broadband across the country have been suspended. Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have also been suspended in several parts of Pakistan.
“Total internet shutdowns have been observed in some regions,” Netblocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, said access to Twitter, said in a report.
Khan was arrested after he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad and was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and detained him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff.
The arrest comes a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.
Protesters at several places turned violent and burned police vehicles and damaged public property. Reports said at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and the supporters of Khan.
