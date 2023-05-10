Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Internet, Social Media Suspended as Protests Intensify, Ex-Pak PM to be Produced Before Court Today

Read more

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday night upheld the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, saying that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau, dashing the hopes of his party. The former Prime Minister will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, massive violent protests erupted in Pakistan after as Imran Khan’s supporters stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.

The internet services and mobile broadband across the country have been suspended. Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have also been suspended in several parts of Pakistan.

“Total internet shutdowns have been observed in some regions,” Netblocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, said access to Twitter, said in a report.

Khan was arrested after he travelled from Lahore to Islamabad and was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and detained him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff.

The arrest comes a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

Protesters at several places turned violent and burned police vehicles and damaged public property. Reports said at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and the supporters of Khan.

Read all the Latest News here