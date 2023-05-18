Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab Police Cordone off Ex-PM's Residence After Ultimatum; Govt Says No Action Till Deadline Ends Today

Live now
Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:17 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that the provincial government has no plans so far of arresting Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan before the 24-hour deadline expires at 2 pm on Thursday. "First let the 24-hour deadline expire then the government will reveal its plans," the provincial minister told Geo News. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that the police have surrounded his house in Lahore for another arrest. Punjab Police reached outside the PTI chairman's Zaman Park residence to arrest him
Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders on Tuesday said that rioters and their backers who attacked state assets and military installations to protest the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan will be tried under army laws. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It is an endorsement of the military, which said on Monday that the rioters and their handlers had been identified, and would be tried under army laws.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said police had surrounded has his house and that his arrest was imminent. Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday blamed Imran Khan for the mayhem by his supporters following his arrest last week. “The roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols & sensitive installations on May 9 lie in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past year. He has liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth & falsehood,” Sharif tweeted. The premier said that Khan “relentlessly maligned and attacked the armed forces and the sitting Army chief and very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ aimed at inciting them for violence we witnessed on May 9.”
Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there is no question of him leaving the country and added that he would stay in Pakistan “until my last breath”.
میرا ملک چھوڑنے کا سوال ہی پیدا نہیں ہوتا، میں آخری سانس تک اپنے ملک میں رہوں گا۔ عمران خان pic.twitter.com/f4dOWHYIoZ
— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 17, 2023
Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir on Wednesday said that the provincial government has no plans so far of arresting Imran Khan. “First let the 24-hour deadline expire then the government will reveal its plans,” the provincial minister said. The 24-hour deadline expires at 2 pm on Thursday and no action would be taken at Khan’s Zaman Park residence before that, Mir said.
In a tweet, he claimed, “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest.” Khan also urged its supporters to reach Zaman Park.
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that the relief Imran Khan has got from the Supreme Court “will not last for long”. He said on Wednesday that the former prime minister could be arrested after midnight — once his protective bail expired.
The latest dramatic move of Punjab Police came after the Punjab government gave the PTI leadership 24 hours to hand over ‘30-40 terrorists holed up in Zaman Park’ residence of Imran Khan.
The Interim Punjab Government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Khan’s party to hand them over the miscreants to the government and a green signal to the police to conduct a grand operation in the Zaman Park residence.
The Punjab police seemed to have backed off from Imran Khan’s residence after the drama that unfolded on Wednesday night, according to Dawn.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that there is no question of him leaving the country and that he would stay in Pakistan “until my last breath”.
Hours after the Punjab police cordoned off Khan’s Lahore residence, PTI supporters began gathering outside Zaman Park.
Imran Khan’s arrest and the violence that followed last week has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Islamabad has been facing its worst-ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing IMF funding critical to avert a balance of payment crisis.