Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab Police Cordone off Ex-PM's Residence After Ultimatum; Govt Says No Action Till Deadline Ends Today

cordoned to his residence.

In a tweet, he claimed, “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest.” Khan also urged its supporters to reach Zaman Park.

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that the relief Imran Khan has got from the Supreme Court “will not last for long”. He said on Wednesday that the former prime minister could be arrested after midnight — once his protective bail expired.

The latest dramatic move of Punjab Police came after the Punjab government gave the PTI leadership 24 hours to hand over ‘30-40 terrorists holed up in Zaman Park’ residence of Imran Khan.

The Interim Punjab Government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Khan’s party to hand them over the miscreants to the government and a green signal to the police to conduct a grand operation in the Zaman Park residence.

The Punjab police seemed to have backed off from Imran Khan’s residence after the drama that unfolded on Wednesday night, according to Dawn.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that there is no question of him leaving the country and that he would stay in Pakistan “until my last breath”.

Hours after the Punjab police cordoned off Khan’s Lahore residence, PTI supporters began gathering outside Zaman Park.

Imran Khan’s arrest and the violence that followed last week has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Islamabad has been facing its worst-ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing IMF funding critical to avert a balance of payment crisis.