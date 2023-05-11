Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-FM Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry Among Top PTI Leaders Held, PM Shehbaz's Lahore Residence Attacked

POLL OF POLLS
Curated By: Majid Alam
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:59 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Pakistan’s political turmoil intensified late Wednesday with violent protests across the country and the government deploying the military as former prime minister Imran Khan was remanded in custody for eight days on fresh corruption charges following his dramatic detention.
Khan was arrested Tuesday during a routine hearing in the capital Islamabad and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened anti-graft court at police headquarters. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Imran Khan’s party PTI has issued a rebuttal to the Pakistan army media wing’s statement that criticised the protests “targeting army property and installations” following Imran Khan’s arrest. The PTI said that the Inter-Services Public Relations’ statement was “contrary to facts” and “based on a poor understanding of ground realities”. “The statement is a sad collection of hatred and revenge-based narratives against the most reliable, popular and largest political party of Pakistan,” it added.
آئی ایس پی آر کے اعلامیے پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا ردِعمل
افواجِ پاکستان کے شعبۂ تعلقاتِ عامہ کی جانب سے جاری کردہ اعلامیہ حقائق سےمتصادم ہے، مرکزی میڈیا ڈیپارٹمنٹ
اعلامیہ زمینی صورتحال کے ناقص ادراک پر مبنی ہے، مرکزی میڈیا ڈیپارٹمنٹ
اعلامیہ وفاقِ پاکستان کی سب سےمعتبر،مقبول… pic.twitter.com/pNYNPimAL3
— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023
The Pakistan Army warned former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters of “severe retaliation” in the wake of attacks on its installations, asserting that it will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands while describing May 9 as a “black chapter” in the country’s history. “We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army’s media wing said in a terse statement. The ISPR said that on the one hand, these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their “limited and selfish objectives” and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of former premier Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist. The prime minister made a brief address to the nation after the country was rocked by deadly violence during the last two days which saw attacks on military installations and state properties. “Attack on public property is an act of terrorism and enmity towards the country,” the prime minister said, adding that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron fist. “They will be given an exemplary punishment,” he said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday took “note” of the ongoing protests in Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, urging authorities to respect due process and calling for all parties to refrain from violence. Guterres urged authorities in Pakistan to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against the country’s former prime minister, a statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said here on Wednesday. The statement said that Guterres “takes note” of the ongoing protests that have erupted following Khan’s arrest on Tuesday in Islamabad.
The political crisis engulfing Pakistan is eroding hopes that the South Asian country can get its much needed programme with the International Monetary Fund back on track soon and escape a full-blown debt crunch, analysts said. The rupture in Pakistan’s febrile politics comes as the 230-million-population nation prepares to hold tightly fought elections in the autumn while facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with dwindling reserves and a stalled $6.5 billion IMF programme that is expiring in June and scarce other financing sources in sight. “With protesters on the streets, the IMF will be even more wary about restarting the loan deal,” said Gareth Leather, senior economist for Emerging Asia at Capital Economics.
Protesters gathered outside the Pakistani Embassy in London and called for Imran Khan’s release. More than 150 people gathered near the Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday, shouting “Long live Imran Khan,” and other messages of support for the jailed leader.
Across the globe, Pakistanis are gathering to show support for Imran Khan. Take a look at the protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in London:pic.twitter.com/6voPGl17MT
— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) May 10, 2023
Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday sent on an eight-day remand to the anti-corruption watchdog. Meanwhile, a sessions court indicted him in a separate graft case, amid violent protests that left at least seven people dead. Separately, the District and Sessions Court indicted Khan in the Toshakhana case.
The supporters of Imran Khan on Wednesday attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said. Over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there. “They also threw petrol bombs inside the premiere’s house,” a senior police officer of Punjab police told PTI on Wednesday. The police official said only the guards were present at the prime minister’s house when the miscreants attacked. They also set on fire a police post there.
Pakistan’s military was called in large parts of the country on Wednesday to maintain the law and order situation as the nationwide protests triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continued for the second day. The Federal cabinet approved the deployment of the army in two provinces and the capital to restore peace, a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said. Pakistan’s military media wing on Wednesday said that May 9 would be remembered as a “black chapter”, referring to the protests “targeting army property and installations” after Imran Khan’s arrest.
The crackdown against Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has intensified with the late-night apprehension of senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry outside the country’s Supreme Court premises. The political turmoil in Pakistan reached new heights on Wednesday as violent protests spread across the country, prompting the government to call in the military for assistance. Meanwhile, Chaudhry, who had sought refuge inside the court for over 12 hours, was ultimately taken into custody upon leaving, Geo News reported. Fawad’s arrest came hours after PTI Secretary General Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of the IHC — the same court from where Khan was taken into custody.
Finally Islamabad Police Arrested PTI Leader #FawadChaudhry From Outside Supreme Court Premises pic.twitter.com/pqkjAONyo5
— Adeel Sarfraz (@AhmedASarfraz) May 10, 2023
On Wednesday, Khan was produced in the Anti-Accountability Court No. 1 presided by judge Muhammad Bashir, the same judge who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in a corruption case of having properties in London. In its verdict, the court handed over Khan for an eight-day remand to the NAB.
Imran Khan supporters attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said. According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.
The army was deployed in the country’s capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order amid violent protests.
At least 14 government buildings were set on fire by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party supporters in Punjab province following the dramatic arrest of Khan in a corruption case on Tuesday, police said.
The violent clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and security forces have left at least seven people dead and nearly 300 injured. The law enforcement agencies have arrested 1,150 PTI supporters including women in Punjab alone so far. Two top leaders – PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi – were also arrested on Wednesday.
The upheaval, including mass arrests of protesters, follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country’s powerful military.
The cabinet Wednesday approved deployment of the army in two provinces and the capital to restore peace, a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said.
In Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, security forces fired tear gas to disperse supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, while PTI backers clashed violently with police in Islamabad and other cities.
Imran Khan, who remains wildly popular, has previously said the dozens of cases brought against him are part of an effort by the struggling government and military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.
His arrest has brought thousands of his supporters to the streets in several cities.
At least six people have died in protest-related incidents, police and hospitals reported, including one person who died from smoke inhalation after a building was set ablaze in Lahore.