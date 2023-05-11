CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Imran Khan Arrest: Pak Supreme Court Pulls Up NAB, Asks It to Produce Former PM Within an Hour
Imran Khan Arrest: Pak Supreme Court Pulls Up NAB, Asks It to Produce Former PM Within an Hour

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 16:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistan's paramilitary forces had whisked away Imran Khan on the orders of National Accountability Bureau officials who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday. (AP/File)

The Pakistan Supreme Court observed that the anti-corruption watchdog committed "contempt of court" by entering the court premises and arresting Imran Khan without permission from the court's registrar

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, to produce former prime minister Imran Khan within an hour.

It observed that the agency committed “contempt of court" by entering the court premises and arresting him without permission from the court’s registrar.

The directive was issued by a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, which heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

“What dignity remains of the court if 90 people entered its premises? How can any individual be arrested from court premises?” the chief justice was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

“In the past, action has been taken against lawyers for vandalism inside the court,” he observed. “If an individual has surrendered to the court, then what does arresting them mean?" The top judge said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had committed “contempt of court".

    “They should have taken permission from the court’s registrar before the arrest. Court staffers were also subjected to abuse,” he added.

    The bench directed NAB to produce Khan by 4:30 pm (local time) when the court would reconvene.

