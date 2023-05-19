Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Pakistan Police to Send 'Delegation' to Search Ex-PM's Residence Today

Imran Khan Arrest Updates: Amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan, President Arif Alvi has said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan should unequivocally condemn the violence that took place following his arrest on May 9.

Alvi said the attacks on public properties and military installations should not only be condemned but strict actions should also be taken against the perpetrators, Dawn reported.

“Condemnation is important but it should be reiterated that things like these shouldn’t happen again,” the Pakistani president said in an interview. He further said that he expressed “his pain” over the attacks on the Corps Commander House, ISI office and the martyrs’ monument in a private letter to Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on May 9.

top videos

Here are the latest updates on Imran Khan: