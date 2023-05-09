Imran Khan Arrested by Pak Rangers; Massive Protests Rock Lahore, Islamabad | What We Know

In a dramatic turn of events in Pakistan, former premier Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The former PM was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, a day after he took on the country’s powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him.

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad As PTI Workers Stage Protests, Block Roads in Lahore

Here’s What We Know So Far

Imran Khan has been arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case.

Visuals showed rangers coming in large numbers at the Islamabad High Court. Rangers took Imran in custody when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics inside the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as PTI workers staged protests across the city and created a riots-like situation.

PTI workers also hit the streets in Lahore and other parts of the country.

Imran Khan appeared for bail renewal in the case, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. More than 120 cases are registered against the 70-year-old leader.

Islamabad police said that Imran had been arrested in relation to the case which alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising Rs50 billion, Dawn reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Khan several times to appear before it but he did not. The leader will be presented before the NAB court on Wednesday.

Security beefed up outside the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir trust case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has asked the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court soon as the NAB may seek Imran Khan’s custody.

Read all the Latest News here