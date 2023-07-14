Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Illegal Marriage Case: Pak Court Rules Case Admissible

A Pakistan court said that the illegal marriage case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi during Bibi’s iddat period is admissible in court, according to the NewsPK.

Iddat is a 130-day wai­ting period, or a period of abstinence following the termination of a woman’s marriage through di­­vorce, death or any other mode of separation from her husband, during which the woman is supposed to remain unmarried, according to Islamic Sharia laws.

Imran Khan married his third wife, Bushra Bibi, in February 2018 and the petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, said that Bibi’s former husband divorced her in November 2017, thus, breaking the 130-day abstinence period rule which is “against the Sharia and Muslim norms”.

Hanif also contended that the former Pakistan prime minister and the former first lady cohabited even though their first nikah had taken place without the completion of Bushra Bibi’s mandatory Iddat period.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan has remanded the case and returned the case to the civil court for hearing.

Earlier a civil court declared the petition challenging the legality of the marriage inadmissible.

Imran Khan’s marriage with his third wife Bushra Bibi is mired in controversy due to the timing of the marriage. Mufti Mohammad Saeed, the cleric who performed the marriage ceremony, told a court earlier in April that the marriage ceremony was done during the mandatory abstinence period.

Mufti Mohammad Saeed also told the court at that time that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi entered into an “illegal and un-Islamic” union for the sake of ‘a mere prediction’ as Imran was convinced that if he married Bushra Bibi on New Year’s Day in 2018, he would be elected Pakistan Prime Minister.

He also said that Imran Khan contacted him again in February 2018 for holding the marriage ceremony afresh as the first ceremony was against the principles of Shariah.

“I was told that the Nikah was solemnised during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat as she had been divorced in Nov 2017. But there was a ‘prediction’ that the PTI chairman will become prime minister if he marries Bushra on Jan 1, 2018,” Saeed said, according to a report by the Dawn.