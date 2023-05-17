Imran Khan Demands Judicial Probe into May 9 Violence, Says Shehbaz Sharif Govt Doesn't Want Elections

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan demanded a judicial commission to probe the violence following his arrest last week. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief (PTI) said if a probe is ordered, it will reveal the faces of people who are behind the conspiracy to ban his party.

“If there was an investigation, we will find out who was behind this conspiracy to ban the PTI. We have evidence and we will go to High Courts. We will demand a judicial commission. It is time to talk. Use your brain. Resolve the issue," he said.

The former premier alleged that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s government doesn’t want elections in Pakistan.

“The issue is simple: ask anyone — this country cannot have stability without elections. They (government) don’t want an election, those who can give us election, I appeal to them that holds polls and save this country,” he said.

The arrest of Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises triggered violent protests by his supporters across Pakistan.

ALSO READ: In ‘Last Tweet’ Before ‘Arrest’, Imran Khan Claims Police Has Surrounded His House

Khan said the police have surrounded his house in Lahore and claimed that he would be arrested soon.

He asked the government to show the name of the “terrorists” and arrest warrants while responding to Punjab’s information minister’s claim of 40 terrorists’ presence at Zaman Park.

“Do not use this to crackdown on our party and attack my home. I am telling everyone to not take this further. This will become unresolvable. The PDM is fighting to file a case in the military court and wants to file a case under the Army Act. These people are successfully doing what was done to East Pakistan,” he said.

The former PM said a party which has 70% popularity cannot be destroyed. “Even if people leave it, the ticket of the party will still win.”

Khan claimed that 25 PTI workers died, 700 workers and injured, and 7500 PTI workers are in jail including women.

Pak Minister Gives 24-hour Ultimatum to PTI

Punjab Interim Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that the Intelligence reports have said that around 30 to 40 miscreants who attacked the military installations are present in Zaman Park residence.

He gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Imran Khan’s party to hand them over the miscreants to the government.

It has been decided that the trial of the terrorists will be held in a military court, the caretaker information minister said.

top videos

The Punjab police on May 10 booked Khan and hundreds of his party workers for attacking and setting on fire the Corps Commander House in Lahore besides registering five other FIRs against him for inciting his supporters to attack and damage the state buildings and military installations.

So far, 3,400 accused have been arrested and 254 cases have been registered. Meanwhile, the authorities have started the identification process.