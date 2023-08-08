Imran Khan Disqualified for 5 Years by Election Commission of Pak After Toshakhana Case Verdict

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been disqualified for five years by the Election Commission of Pakistan after his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

An Islamabad trial court last week declared Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment. Khan has been under the scanner of various probe agencies in Pakistan including the Election Commission and Federal Investigation Agency.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, is lodged in the Attock Jail after being sentenced for concealing the sale of state gifts. Khan has become the first former prime minister who has been locked up in the Attock jail.

The PTI chief’s arrest comes as Pakistan is heading for general elections later this year, with the current National Assembly set to complete its term on August 12.

Toshakhana Case: A Brief Timeline

WHAT IS TOSHAKHANA CASE?

The Toshakhana is a department under Pakistan’s Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

While the Prime Ministers and heads of state can retain gifts that cost less than PKR 30,000 for themselves, more expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana under Pakistani law.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had filed a complaint against Imran Khan that he “deliberately concealed his assets relating to Toshakhana gifts retained by him, particularly in the year 2018 and 2019.”

According to a report in The Dawn, Khan “retained gifts worth more than PKR 100 million by September 2018, just weeks after coming to power, and paid PKR 20.1 million to keep them". Other reports claimed that the gifts were more than PKR 140 million or $635,000.

In October last year, the ECP disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana case for making “false statements and incorrect declaration". In May this year, a trial court rejected Imran Khan’s petition challenging the maintainability of the case and indicted the PTI chief, who denied all the allegations of misdeclaration of gifts.

Apart from the Toshakhana case, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests.

Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case in May which was filed last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had disqualified him in the same case in October 2022.