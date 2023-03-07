Imran Khan Gets Relief as Islamabad High Court Suspends Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Till March 13

In a relief for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended till March 13 the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict and directed the PTI chief to appear before the district and sessions court on March 13, Dawn reported.

The 70-year-old ex-premier has thrice skipped indictment hearings in an Islamabad sessions court in the case.

Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Khan slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and said it was behind a total of 76 legal cases – so far – raised against him.

“This is what happens when a bunch of criminals is imposed on a nation by those who are devoid of intelligence, morality, and ethics,” he tweeted.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year ruled that he made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding Toshakhana gifts.

The ECP, later on, asked the Islamabad sessions court to proceed against Khan under criminal law for hiding the sale of gifts.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

