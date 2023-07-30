CHANGE LANGUAGE
Imran Khan Mastermind of May 9 Violence Aimed at Toppling Military Leadership, Says Pak PM

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 22:39 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Imran Khan, 70, was later released on bail. (Image: Reuters/File)

Pakistan saw massive nationwide anti-government protests following the arrest of Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: Chairman by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case on May 9

Imran Khan was the mastermind of the unprecedented anti-government protests across Pakistan on May 9 and it was aimed at toppling the military leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said.

Pakistan saw massive nationwide anti-government protests following the arrest of Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: Chairman by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case on May 9. Khan, 70, was later released on bail.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched during the riots. Over 100 vehicles of police and other security agencies were set on fire. In an interview with Geo News channel, Sharif said men, women, a cabal, some military men and their families were involved in the events of May 9, dubbed “Black Day" by the powerful military.

“Those involved in the May 9 incidents wanted to overthrow the military leadership," he said. The prime minister said the planners wanted “anarchy" and “war" in the country.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Saurabh Verma
