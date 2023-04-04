Imran Khan Walks Into Court With Bulletproof 'Bucket' on Head, Leaves Internet in Splits | WATCH

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an anti-terror court seeking bail in three cases registered against him in connection with the clashes that took place between his supporters and the police outside his residence in Lahore last month.

The court extended the interim bail to Imran Khan until April 13.

The former prime minister, who was attacked last year in Wazirabad during a political rally, walked into the courtroom in Lahore under tight security.

In the video posted by the PTI on its Twitter handle, Khan was seen wearing a bulletproof helmet that looked like the black hood pulled over the head of a death row prisoner before hanging while security men held up bulletproof shields around him for protection, Geo News reported.

A man was seen guiding Imran Khan towards the court as he cannot see through the slit in the bulletproof helmet.

عمران خان سخت سیکیورٹی میں انسداد دہشتگردی عدالت پیش ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/ZKetvQBQUe— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 4, 2023

The PTI chief was injured on November 3 last year when shots were fired by a gunman at Khan’s container-mounted truck in an assassination attempt during an election rally speech in Wazirabad, Punjab.

In the last hearing, the court had directed the PTI chief to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and also join the police investigation into the cases.

The police registered the cases against Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence here.

Besides Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, offences under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIRs.

Imran Khan’s ‘Bulletproof’ Helment Leaves Internet in Splits

A Twitterati mocked Imran Khan’s bulletproof helmet as bucket for the safety of his head.

The bucket on Former #Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is for the security of his head.pic.twitter.com/cRVGz7lQ0P— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) April 4, 2023

Another user compared Khan’s helmet with Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello who is best known for wearing a big marshmallow helmet on his head.

According to Pakistani lockdown kids, Marshmello copied Imran Khan’s Style . pic.twitter.com/DPoodZJLPH— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 4, 2023

The clashes that erupted outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence were the result of a police operation to enforce an arrest warrant issued by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Khan had repeatedly failed to attend case hearings, leading to the warrant being issued against him.

Read all the Latest News here