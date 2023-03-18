Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan's Ex-PM 'Forms Panel to Lead PTI if Held', Nawaz Sharif Tells Him 'Only Terrorists Fear Arrest'

Imran Khan, Pakistan News LIVE Updates: High drama is underway in both India and Pakistan. While Pakistan police stormed into former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s house as he arrived in Islamabad court, police in India detained ‘Waris De Punjab’ head and Khalistan sympathiser, Amritpal Singh.

Imran Khan said the police stormed his house where his wife Bushra Bibi was alone, claiming that the “assault” on his house was part of a quid pro quo to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power. A vehicle of Imran Khan’s convoy also overturned on its way to Islamabad. Read More