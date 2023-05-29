Imran Khan Urges Pak Govt to Declare Polls after They’re Done ‘Breaking’ PTI Apart

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan told the government that they can continue chipping away at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but must declare elections after they’re done with ‘breaking’ his party.

“Give yourself time. If you want to take two or three weeks then break away as many people as you want. At the rate you’re going, you have already broken many and many more will break,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Several high-profile leaders like Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, Maleeka Bokhari, Nadia Aziz, Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, Malik Khurram Ali Khan and Jamshed Thomas have left the PTI.

Their departure coincided with the Pakistan Army declaring that those who participated in violence on May 9 - when Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on graft charges - will be tried under army laws.

The PTI chief alleged on Sunday that over 10,000 party cadres were imprisoned as he drew up a list of over 23,000 party workers.

“They are political workers and many are being subjected to violence. Keep those guilty in prison but release the rest because most of them were not there. They are finishing politics and this is a plan to wind up democracy,” Imran Khan said, referring to the government.

“The economy is sinking, so give yourself a timeframe of two to three weeks but then announce elections when you think you’ve broken away enough people from the PTI that it’s no longer able to contest elections,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan demanded that police officials who fail to comply with court orders, like orders to produce journalist Imran Riaz in front of the court, face contempt proceedings.

He questioned whether the powerful individuals in the government will be held accountable if they disregard the law.

Khan also pleaded to the Supreme Court for a judicial inquiry into the May 9 riots, saying they will help identify those accountable for the acts of vandalism and arson.

He emphasised on the court’s responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation and expressed willingness to provide full cooperation in order to bring the culprits to justice.

top videos

“But side by side, 25 people were martyred by straight firing and hundreds were shot. Where in the world are peaceful protests shot at and then there is no investigation."

(with inputs from the Dawn)