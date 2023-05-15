Imran Khan's Arrest Weakens Asim Munir’s Position, Splits Pakistan Army

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head’s arrest in the Al Qadir graft case last week has split the Pakistani Army, a top Pakistan military official familiar with the developments told CNN-News18.

The top military official mentioned above said highly-placed commanders have expressed their reservations regarding the ongoing crisis that Pakistan finds itself in as well as the current political situation.

The person mentioned above also revealed that the ‘Command of Pakistan’ is in trouble due to the ‘unprofessional’ approach taken by the team of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (COAS) of Pakistan, General Asim Munir.

The top commanders are now demanding a formation commanders’ conference to resolve outstanding issues and take all commanders into confidence.

It would be the first formation commanders conference since the change in command as the last formation commanders conference was called by his predecessor General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The person mentioned above also revealed that top corps commanders have sent messages to COAS Asim Munir to not support “political thugs”, over fears of the situation turning uncontrollable.

According to the source, the current Army Chief’s position is being undermined on a daily basis, and it is the weakest leadership the Pakistan Army has seen in 75 years. Even lower-ranking soldiers and officers are calling for the institution to remain neutral.

While it may seem suspicious, the COAS and his core team’s performance has led to questions being raised in the corridors of power.

It should be noted that in the past, a considerable number of retired and active army generals of the Pakistan army have openly shown their backing for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

Despite PTI cadres clashing with police officers, targeting army institutions and vandalising public property, some high-ranking military officials from Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore expressed their opposition to use of repressive tactics against the protesters and even declined to comply with orders.

The person mentioned above explained that the division within the Pakistan Army was hierarchical, as low-ranking officers as well as the major generals declined to follow orders.

The person also pointed out that General Asim Munir’s commissioning into the Pakistan Army was through the Officer’s Training School (OTS) Mangla, which is different from the usual route taken by senior Army officials who come from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul.

This could be another reason why General Munir lacks the support and camaraderie of those senior generals.