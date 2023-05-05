Imran Khan's Wife Serve Notice to Maryam Nawaz Over 'Defamatory' Accusations

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, has served a legal notice to ruling PML-N’s top leader Maryam Nawaz, demanding an apology for hurling “defamatory, false, frivolous and slanderous accusations" against her during the May Day speech in Lahore.

Bushra served the notice to the daughter of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

Maryam in her speech had accused her of taking “five-carat gold rings" as bribes for facilitating the transfer of a piece of land to a property tycoon during Khan’s tenure as prime minister.

“Maryam has launched a vilification campaign to defame and denigrate Bushra Bibi who is a pardah (veil) observing lady and her family with criminal objects to benefit the political opponents of Imran Khan,” the notice read.

Bushra has asked Maryam to withdraw her allegations and issue an apology to her within seven days or face the court of law.

Responding to the notice, the chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), said in a tweet, “Now she (Bushra Bibi) will at least go to the court where her thefts will be exposed.”

