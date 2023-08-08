Imran Lodged in C-Class Cell, Legal Team Files Appeal Against Corruption Conviction

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan filed an appeal Tuesday against his conviction for corruption in the Toshakhana Reference case. Khan is lodged in the colonial-era prison on the outskirts of historical Attock city which is 60 kilometres away from the capital Islamabad.

Imran Khan was arrested over the weekend and sent there after an Islamabad court found him guilty in the Toshakhana Reference case and sentenced him to three years in prison. He faces more than 200 cases. He has been embroiled in legal battles since he was ousted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

The conviction if not overturned will rule him out of contesting upcoming elections.

“We’ve submitted an appeal… our plea requests a temporary suspension of the trial court’s ruling and seeks bail. The court will take up the case tomorrow and because the sentence is short we hope that Imran Khan will be granted bail in (several) weeks’ time,” Khan’s lawyer Gohar Khan was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Imran Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is protesting its supremo’s arrest. Raoof Hasan said that Imran Khan is being held in “deplorable conditions not fit for any human”. Hasan, his spokesman, said the cricketer-turned-politician is in “good spirits” and “will not compromise” on his “principles”.

Imran is lodged in the C-class cell of the Attock Jail. There is only a fan and mattress with him which was provided by the prison authorities. His legal team demanded that the PTI chief be moved to a more comfortable “A-class cell," usually reserved for VIP inmates.

Imran was guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

Imran’s sudden arrest has also raised eyebrows because it came four days before the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly. The dissolution of the National Assembly happens before elections and if the dissolution of the National Assembly happens when the assembly completes its tenure then elections are held in 60 days but since it is a premature dissolution, the elections must be held within 90 days.

The arrest also comes amid a crackdown on PTI workers which has left the party without cadres as above 10,000 workers are lodged in jails for alleged attacks on the army on May 9 which came in retaliation to Imran Khan’s arrest in a separate case.