'Imran was Totally Dependent on Gen Faiz, Asif Ghafoor': Ex-Official Lists Reasons Behind PTI Govt's Failure

A former Pakistani official working with the PTI government, which was ousted in April last year, has made a series of allegations against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and stated the reasons behind the failure of the government.

Imran Khan’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has claimed that the PTI chief was totally dependent on Former Army Chief General Faiz and Pakistan military spokesperson Asif Ghafoor.

He further said that there was a huge difference between Imran Khan as the leader and his action as the Prime Minister.

“Imran Khan was totally dependent on General Faiz and Asif Ghafoor. These were the people Imran Khan depended upon, there might be more. They were his eyes and ears and the were the ones making the policies,” Chan said in an interview with Sun to Lo Youtube channel.

“General Faiz was not part of the country’s establishment but of the PTI government. He used to be present at the Prime Minister’s chamber every day,” Chan further said.

He added that General Faiz used to interfere in every matter of the government and he always used to visit the prime minister’s chamber.

He also said that selection of people in Imran Khan’s team was very different than what he had committed in his manifesto.

The biggest failure of the Imran Khan government’s policies and his politics was Usman Buzdar, Chan added referring to former Punjab Chief Minister.

Sardar Usman Buzdar had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in March last year on a day Parliament took up a no-confidence motion moved by opposition lawmakers in a bid to remove Khan.

The allegations against Imran Khan come as the former prime minister is engulfed in midst of a political crisis with several cases registered against him.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, has demanded elections at the earliest while the government has refused his call in view of the ongoing political crisis.

Imran Khan has also been facing dozens of cases registered against him in various cities after his ouster from power. However, he has not been arrested so far in any case.

Read all the Latest News here