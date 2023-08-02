‘Imran’s Trash’: Pak Min Khawaja Asif Faces Backlash for Sexism but Does Not Apologise

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif is yet to tender an apology for his sexist remarks on female members in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which he made in the Parliament a week ago.

Asif called female PTI leaders “trash and leftovers" of its chairman Imran Khan.

Asif appeared to double down on his statement and said that his remarks were taken out of context and said that “calling someone ‘trash’ and ‘leftover’ is not gender-specific", stopping short of an apology.

However, Pakistan civil society and the women activists of Pakistan have continued to school him and Pakistani society for the treatment meted out to women.

Speaking to news outlet, the BBC, Nida Kirmani, an activist pointed out that the condemnation Asif is facing is different from how it may have played out a few years ago.

“Some years ago, there would not have been such an outcry, and he would not be required to give any kind of response or explanation,” Kirmani was quoted as saying by the the BBC.

Asif is known for making sexist remarks - like many other Pakistani leaders - and earlier called PTI’s Shireen Mazari “tractor trolley” in an apparent reference to her weight.

However, Asif is not alone. Pakistan politicians from all parties on several occasions have made offensive remarks about female members of each other’s parties.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was left red-faced when its member, Nabil Gobol, trivialized rape. “There is a saying in English, that when rape is inevitable you may as well enjoy it,” Gobol said during a podcast.

Gobol was not spared. He was called out on social media and PPP leaders were also asked to hold him accountable. Gobol was asked to apologise and he apologised.

Asif is yet to apologise despite Pakistan’s biggest newspaper, the Dawn, taking out a scathing editorial titled: “Khawaja Asif, our indefensible defence minister, needs schooling on gender equality”.