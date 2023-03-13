CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :UKPakistanVivek Ramaswamy BBCNepal
Home » World » In a First, India to Train Afghan Diplomats in Kabul. Details Here
1-MIN READ

In a First, India to Train Afghan Diplomats in Kabul. Details Here

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Majid Alam

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 10:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Taliban's newly recruited personnel attend their graduation ceremony in Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province on February 19, 2023. (AFP)

Taliban's newly recruited personnel attend their graduation ceremony in Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province on February 19, 2023. (AFP)

The trainees, who will join the training, have recently joined Taliban cadres in Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry

India will train Afghan diplomats at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, a move that signalled building relations between New Delhi and the Taliban-ruled country.

The training programme for the Afghan diplomats will be held for four days between March 14 and 17 at the Indian embassy, sources told CNN-News18.

The trainees, who will attend the training, have recently joined Taliban cadres in Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.

This move is the first step towards building relationship between the governments of both countries.

RELATED NEWS

In July 2022, India trained two dozen of Afghan Military cadets in the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, according to ANI.

Earlier this month, India and other Asian nations announced a fresh tranche of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan which will be sent through the Chabahar Port in Iran. Months after the Taliban captured power in Kabul in August 2021, India announced an assistance of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghan people as they were reeling under a severe food crisis.

In June last year, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a “technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Afghanistan
  2. India
  3. Taliban
first published:March 13, 2023, 10:48 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 10:57 IST
Read More