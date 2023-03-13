In a First, India to Train Afghan Diplomats in Kabul. Details Here

India will train Afghan diplomats at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, a move that signalled building relations between New Delhi and the Taliban-ruled country.

The training programme for the Afghan diplomats will be held for four days between March 14 and 17 at the Indian embassy, sources told CNN-News18.

The trainees, who will attend the training, have recently joined Taliban cadres in Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.

This move is the first step towards building relationship between the governments of both countries.

In July 2022, India trained two dozen of Afghan Military cadets in the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, according to ANI.

Earlier this month, India and other Asian nations announced a fresh tranche of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan which will be sent through the Chabahar Port in Iran. Months after the Taliban captured power in Kabul in August 2021, India announced an assistance of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghan people as they were reeling under a severe food crisis.

In June last year, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a “technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

