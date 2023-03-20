CHANGE LANGUAGE
In a Landmark Trip, Former Taiwan President Ma to Visit Five Chinese Cities
In a Landmark Trip, Former Taiwan President Ma to Visit Five Chinese Cities

Last Updated: March 20, 2023

Taipei, Taiwan

Ma, who remains a senior member of Taiwan’s Kuomintang opposition party, held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China this month, his office said on Sunday, the first time a former or current Taiwanese leader has visited since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949.

Ma, who remains a senior member of Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party, held a landmark meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015, shortly before current Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

Ma’s office said that he would visit China from March 27 to April 7 and go to the cities of Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing and Shanghai.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published: March 20, 2023
last updated: March 20, 2023